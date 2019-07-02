Top news of the day: Death toll in Mumbai rains crosses 20; Rohit's century, Rahul's 50 set up big score against Bangladesh, and more

Death toll crosses 20 as Mumbai struggles to stay afloat

Most parts of Mumbai remained flooded on Tuesday morning, after the city received heavy rainfall on Monday. The death toll in rain-related incidents crossed 20 on Tuesday. The death toll in the Malad wall collapse incident rose to 19 just on Tuesday.

PM warns BJP MPs, leaders against arrogant behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned BJP MPs, and through them its leaders, that arrogant behaviour by them would not be tolerated by him and such persons would be sacked from the party.

Vijay Mallya appears before U.K. High Court

The U.K. High Court on July 2 began hearing the arguments from the defence team of embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya who has sought permission to appeal against his extradition order signed off by the U.K. Home Secretary to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to ₹9,000 crores in India.

U.P. move to shift 17 OBCs to SC list ‘unconstitutional’: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

The Uttar Pradesh government’s move to relist 17 OBCs (Other Backward Classes)in the Schedule Caste list is unconstitutional and it is a transgression of Parliament’s jurisdiction, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Demonetisation had no effect on Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

India still continues to be the fastest growing economy and demonetisation has had no effect on the Indian economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha on July 2.

The Minister, while responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, said the manufacturing sector has had a certain fall, but it is not attributable to demonetisation.

Singapore High Court orders freezing bank account of Nirav Modi’s family

The high court has put a freeze on deposits of $ 6.122 million (₹ 44.41 crore) following Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request on the ground that the money was “proceeds of crime” illegally siphoned off by Nirav Modi from the Punjab National Bank

CBI launches ‘special drive’ against banking fraudsters

The CBI on Tuesday launched a “special drive” against alleged bank fraudsters and carried out coordinated searches at 50 locations in 18 cities across the country. The Central agency registered 14 separate cases involving ₹640 crore of siphoned funds, officials said.

China ‘regrets’ Iran’s decision to exceed uranium limit under nuclear deal

China said on Tuesday that it regrets Iran’s decision to exceed a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal, but said US’ “maximum pressure is the root cause” of tensions.

Gold remains flat despite firm trend overseas; silver slides ₹70

Gold prices were ruling almost flat at ₹34,120 per 10 gram at the bullion market in New Delhi despite the precious metal gaining abroad following a fall in manufacturing activities in major economies.

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in 2019 World Cup

With his fourth hundred in this World Cup, that came against Bangladesh, Rohit equalled Kumar Sangakkara’s record of scoring most tons in a World Cup edition