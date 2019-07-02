International

China ‘regrets’ Iran’s decision to exceed uranium limit under nuclear deal

Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km south of Tehran October 26, 2010 in this file photo.

Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km south of Tehran October 26, 2010 in this file photo.  

more-in

Tehran had recently announced that it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles

China said on Tuesday that it regrets Iran’s decision to exceed a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal, but said US’ “maximum pressure is the root cause” of tensions.

Iran said on Monday it had made good on its warning that it would breach the limit, prompting US President Donald Trump to warn that Tehran was “playing with fire“.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal last year and hit Iran’s crucial oil exports and financial transactions as well as other sectors with biting sanctions.

Tehran, which has sought to pressure the remaining parties to save the deal, announced on May 8 that it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles.

It threatened to abandon further nuclear commitments unless the remaining partners -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- helped it circumvent sanctions, especially to sell its oil.

“China regrets the measures taken by Iran, but at the same time, we have emphasised on many previous occasions that the US’s maximum pressure is the root cause of the current fraught tensions,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

“We call on all parties to view this from a long-term and overall perspective, exercise restraint and uphold the JCPOA (nuclear deal) together so that there won’t be further escalation in the tense situation,” Mr. Geng said.

Comments
Related Topics International
China
USA
Iran
nuclear policy
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2019 8:03:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-regrets-irans-decision-to-exceed-uranium-limit-under-nuclear-deal/article28260906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY