CBI launches ‘special drive’ against banking fraudsters

The CBI on Tuesday launched a “special drive” against alleged bank fraudsters and carried out coordinated searches at 50 locations in 18 cities across the country. The Central agency registered 14 separate cases involving ₹640 crore of siphoned funds, officials said.

At various locations in 12 States, the CBI carried out a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases, they said.

The searches are being conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Valsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat and Kolar among others, they said.

The companies facing action include Mumbai-based Winsome group linked to absconding diamond merchant Jatin Mehta and Tayal group’s Eskay Knit, Delhi-based Naftogaz and SL Consumer Products Limited and Punjab-based International Mega Food Park Ltd and Supreme Tex Mart, officials said.

The amount involved in these banking scams is around ₹640 crore, they added.

“In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 States/Union Territories,” a senior official said.

“A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials,” the official added.

The search operation is still on, they said.