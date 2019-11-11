Politics Live | CWC meet to take a final call on Maharashtra

New Delhi

CWC likely to meet today to take a call on Maharashtra

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) in likely to meet on Monday morning in the wake of fast changing political developments in Maharashtra.

So far, both the Congress, that won 44 seats, and its ally, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with 54 seats, have maintained that their mandate is to sit in the Opposition and have refused to be part of Shiv Sena-led alliance.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had earlier met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the matter, had asked the Sena to first come out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Now with the lone Sena nominee in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, set to resign as the Heavy Industries Minister, the Congress-NCP combine will take a relook at their position.

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant to resign from Modi Cabinet

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday morning announced on microblogging site Twitter that he would be resigning from the Union Cabinet.

He also announced that he would be holding a presser directly after at 11 a.m. to explain his reasons. He made it clear in his tweets, however, that he was quitting the government, where he had been Minister since 2019, due to the end of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra. Mr. Sawant said that there were certain promises that had been made as terms of the alliance and those had not only not been fulfilled but also denied as having made. He, therefore, decided to exit the government.

Bihar

Not quitting Grand Alliance: Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday asserted that he never said his party would pull out of the five-party Grand Alliance in Bihar.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, however, said that a coordination committee should be formed for taking decisions regarding the Grand Alliance and for better coordination among its partners: the RJD, the Congress, the RLSP, the HAM(S) and the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Karnataka

Byelections: Code of conduct to come into effect in 15 Assembly seats today

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing enforcement of the model code of conduct from Monday in 15 Legislative Assembly constituencies where byelections are scheduled on December 5, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court, which is expected to pronounce its verdict on petitions of 17 disqualified MLAs of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told presspersons on Sunday that the model code of conduct would come into effect from Monday only in constituencies where byelections are scheduled and not in the entire district.

The process for filing nominations would commence from Monday. Last day for filing nominations is November 18.

(With inputs from our Correspondents, agencies)