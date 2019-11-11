CWC likely to meet today to take a call on Maharashtra

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) in likely to meet on Monday morning in the wake of fast changing political developments in Maharashtra.

So far, both the Congress, that won 44 seats, and its ally, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with 54 seats, have maintained that their mandate is to sit in the Opposition and have refused to be part of Shiv Sena-led alliance.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had earlier met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the matter, had asked the Sena to first come out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Now with the lone Sena nominee in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, set to resign as the Heavy Industries Minister, the Congress-NCP combine will take a relook at their position.

The majority of the newly elected Congress members of the legislative Assembly are said to be in favour of extending support to the Sena.

On Sunday, however, Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge once again talked of sitting in the Opposition after speaking to the MLAs who have been stationed in Jaipur to avoid anyone switching over.

But almost immediately former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan stressed that the MLAs did not want President's Rule in the State.

The CWC now is likely to take a final call on the issue.