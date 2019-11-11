If BJP and PDP can come together, why can't Sena-NCP-Congress combine be in place, asks Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that this was the moment when political parties such as the Congress-NCP needed to come through on their past statements that everything possible needed to be done to keep the BJP out of power.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited the Shiv Sena to indicate its willingness and ability to form the government today. Speaking on this backdrop, Mr. Raut said the Sena should have got more time.

“The Governor has given us 24 hours’ time, while the BJP was given 72 hours. It is our responsibility to form the government but when many people are taken together, it requires time. But some people are working to push this State towards President’s Rule. But we are trying until the last moment to give this State a stable government. We will try to put forth our position before the Governor. We will be telling the Governor, yes, we are forming the government but had we got more time, it would have been better for the State. Had Governor given us more time, it would have been easier but we are not complaining,” said Mr. Raut.

On the BJP blaming the Sena for insulting the mandate, Mr. Raut said, “How can the BJP blame us for not being able to form government? In fact, the BJP was so determined about not sharing CM post with us, as pre-decided, that it decided to sit in Opposition. This is ‘ahankar’ (ego) and ‘dwesh’ (hatred). It was the BJP’s responsibility to implement what was decided with its ally and give Maharashtra a stable government and such a situation would not have been created. This is an insult to the people. The Governor was told by the BJP that the Sena is not ready and so, government cannot be formed. But we were never even asked about holding discussions.”

Mr. Raut said that Union Minister from the Shiv Sena Arvind Sawant was resigning today according to orders from party chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Why should we stay in the NDA for one Ministry? We are not responsible for this situation.”

“I appeal to the Congress-NCP, this is the moment to prove that they will do what it takes to keep the BJP out of power. The Shiv Sena is forming the government and the CM will be from the Sena. We want to build this government on a common minimum programme of farmers welfare, unemployment, inflation, education, health, development of State but now all political leaders need to come together to create a common minimum programme and we are working in that direction.”

When asked about ideological differences, he cited examples of the BJP and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in Kashmir. “Forget that, these parties are not seditious parties, they were formed in Indian soil and have contributed to the country. We have had differences with the BJP also.”

Mr. Raut confirmed that leaders of the Sena, the Congress, and the NCP were in communication with each other.