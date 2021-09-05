Top news of the day: States warned of ‘aggressive’ infiltration by terrorists along Afghan border; thousands of farmers attend ‘Kisan mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar, and more

States warned of ‘aggressive’ infiltration by terrorists along Afghan border
Central intelligence says trained militants could penetrate into Jammu & Kashmir.
Exclusive | Foreign militants outnumber locals in north Kashmir, pose security challenge
According to the latest data of the police, there are between 40 to 50 foreign militants active in north Kashmir compared to just 11 local militants.
Thousands of farmers attend ‘Kisan mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar
Event was organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar in protest against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.
Tokyo Paralympics | Krishna Nagar secures gold, Suhas Yathiraj clinches silver in badminton
This was India’s fifth gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Yathiraj, the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.
Boy dies of Nipah in Kozhikode, Centre rushes team to Kerala
The Health Department has reportedly put five of his close relatives and 12 others who may have interacted with him under observation.
Logistics agreement with Russia shortly, in final stages with U.K.
They improve Navy’s operational turnaround and inter-operability on the high seas.
RSS distances itself from Panchjanya article on Infosys
“There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author,” says Sunil Ambekar, all-India prachaar pramukh of the RSS.
Keshav Desiraju, former Union Health Secretary, passes away
He was the grandson of the former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Coronavirus | T.N. seeks to inoculate 20 lakh persons on September 12
“We are making arrangements to organise these camps on September 12. A meeting to discuss the required arrangements will be held with district Collectors, joint directors and deputy directors of health services in a day or two,” Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.
Data | Unequal dose distribution hits Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra's vaccination drive
States such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand enjoy a relatively better stock position.
News Analysis | Samajwadi Party trying hard to shed its dominant Yadav image
Ahead of the U.P. Assembly election, its leadership is now on an overdrive to reach out to the non-Yadav OBC bloc.
News Analysis | Rane’s controverisal remark sees Aaditya Thackeray's Yuva Sena come into its own
Incident has seen a re-assertion of the Shiv Sena's old aggressive spirit through its younger activists.
Taliban suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan; 3 killed, 20 injured
Attack targeted a Frontier Corps checkpost on the Mastung road in Quetta, the provincial capital, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta police Azhar Akram said.
Japan’s former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi seeks to become country’s first woman PM
Ms. Takaichi has secured enough support in the ruling party to join the race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Excise collection jumps 48% in April-July; already 3 times of full fiscal oil bond liability
Bulk of excise duty collection is from levy on petrol and diesel and with sales picking up with a rebounding economy, the incremental collections in the current year may be over ₹1 lakh crore.
Eng vs Ind | England claw back with three wickets before lunch on day 4
At the break, India reached 329 for 6 with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur at the crease.
Coronavirus | Ravi Shastri tests positive in lateral flow test, isolated along with other support staff members
There is no threat to the ongoing fourth Test against England as all the other playing members have tested negative.