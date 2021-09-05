Top news of the day: States warned of ‘aggressive’ infiltration by terrorists along Afghan border; thousands of farmers attend ‘Kisan mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Central intelligence says trained militants could penetrate into Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the latest data of the police, there are between 40 to 50 foreign militants active in north Kashmir compared to just 11 local militants.

Event was organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Muzaffarnagar in protest against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

Tokyo Paralympics | Krishna Nagar secures gold, Suhas Yathiraj clinches silver in badminton

This was India’s fifth gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Yathiraj, the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.

The Health Department has reportedly put five of his close relatives and 12 others who may have interacted with him under observation.

They improve Navy’s operational turnaround and inter-operability on the high seas.

“There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author,” says Sunil Ambekar, all-India prachaar pramukh of the RSS.

He was the grandson of the former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“We are making arrangements to organise these camps on September 12. A meeting to discuss the required arrangements will be held with district Collectors, joint directors and deputy directors of health services in a day or two,” Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

States such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand enjoy a relatively better stock position.

News Analysis | Samajwadi Party trying hard to shed its dominant Yadav image

Ahead of the U.P. Assembly election, its leadership is now on an overdrive to reach out to the non-Yadav OBC bloc.

Incident has seen a re-assertion of the Shiv Sena's old aggressive spirit through its younger activists.

Attack targeted a Frontier Corps checkpost on the Mastung road in Quetta, the provincial capital, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta police Azhar Akram said.

Ms. Takaichi has secured enough support in the ruling party to join the race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Bulk of excise duty collection is from levy on petrol and diesel and with sales picking up with a rebounding economy, the incremental collections in the current year may be over ₹1 lakh crore.

Eng vs Ind | England claw back with three wickets before lunch on day 4

At the break, India reached 329 for 6 with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur at the crease.

There is no threat to the ongoing fourth Test against England as all the other playing members have tested negative.