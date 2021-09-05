Data | Unequal dose distribution hits Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra's vaccination drive

States such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand enjoy a relatively better stock position

States such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to experience a crunch in their COVID-19 vaccine supply despite having a higher-than-average case burden, barely wasting doses and utilising more than 100% of the supplied vaccines by extracting extra doses. On the other hand, States such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand enjoy a relatively better stock position. This disparity in supply in otherwise similarly performing States hinders the pace of vaccination in the affected States.

West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also receive relatively fewer vaccines. However, either the case burden is low in these States or wastage of doses is high.

In all the States where the supply has remained low, the vaccination pace has remained poor too. In 10 Slates, <50% of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Seven of them receive low supply —Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Share of potential doses

The graph shows the % of the adult population that could have been administered with at least one dose of the vaccine, with the supply available at three different time periods — June 9 and July 20, and August 17. For instance, in Tamil Nadu, 18.1% of adults could have received at least one dose based on June 9 supply. It rose to 44.6% on August 17.

State-wise utilisation %

The map shows the % of doses administered in government centres as a share of the total supply as of August 17. In 22 States/UTs, more than 95% of the supply was utilised. India's overall utilisation stood at 99%.

Vaccine wastage

The map shows the absolute number of doses wasted by States between May 1 and July 13. In 28 States/ UTs, there was no wastage recorded. The highest wastage was registered in Bihar (1.26 lakh doses).

Case burden and supply

The horizontal axis plots the % of the population that can potentially be administered with at least one dose of the vaccine, with the supply as of August 17. The vertical axis plots the new cases recorded per million people in 2021 in major States. The trendline shows that there is only a very weak positive correlation between the two indicators.

In Maharashtra, T.N., and A.P., cases recorded per million people were higher than India's average, while the share of vaccine supply was lower than the average.

Data does not include supply to private hospitals.

Source: RTI reply, Lok Sabha, COVID19India.org

