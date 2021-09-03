International

Japan's PM Suga won't run in next vote to lead party, says report

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo Friday, September 3, 2021. Broadcaster NHK says Mr. Suga won't run for party leader, hinting he will resign as Japanese leader at the end of September | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Tokyo: 03 September 2021 09:11 IST
Updated: 03 September 2021 09:11 IST

This means Japan is likely to have a new leader who is elected as head of LDP

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won't run for governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader at the end of this month, public broadcaster NHK said.

Mr. Suga told executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on September 3 that he will not run for leadership race set for September 29, NHK said.

This means Japan is likely to have a new leader who is elected as head of LDP, due to the party's majority in the parliament.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Suga has faced criticism and nosediving support ratings over slow coronavirus measures and holding the Olympics despite the public's health concerns.

Comments
More In International
international
Japan
Read more...