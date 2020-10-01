Top news of the day: Rahul and Priyanka detained while proceeding to Hathras; Supreme Court says pandemic can’t be an excuse to deny workers their dignity of labour, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Police sources said they have been detained under Section 188 of the IPC for violating prohibitive orders. The leaders have been taken to the Buddh International Circuit, the racing track in Greater Noida.

The girl was brutally assaulted by four upper caste men on September 14 in Boolagarhi village of Hathras, and after a long struggle for life in Aligarh’s J.N. Medical College and Hospital, passed away in Safdarjung Hospital on September 30.

The victim’s family have said that despite their appeals to the District Magistrate for permission to take the body home for last rites, the police went ahead with the cremation while most of her family members were away.

The Supreme Court has quashed a Gujarat government notification exempting factories from paying overtime wages to workers during the lockdown between April 20 and July 19.

Four years after demonetisation, the highest number of all counterfeit notes seized in 2019 was in the denomination of ₹2,000, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s annual Crime in India report.

According to internal data of the Army between 2014 and 2019, there were 403 incidents due to poor quality of ammunition manufactured by OFB, due to which the Army suffered 25 deaths and 146 injuries and also disposed of ₹960 crore worth of ammunition before the shelf life was complete.

Accused Aadil Ansari is booked under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA for allegedly indulging in terror activities. It is practically impossible to get bail under this provision. It allows a court to reject bail even if police documents or the prosecutor suggests the allegations are “prima facie true”.

“The financial assistance from US Agency for International Development (USAID), extended generously by the American people to partners in India, will support efforts to rebuild local economies and improve the livelihoods of Indians who have been hit hardest by this pandemic,” U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster said.

In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

There was no indication that the outage at the world’s third-largest exchange resulted from hacking or other cybersecurity breaches.

The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the total GST collection in the same month in 2019.

IPL 2020 | Ambati Rayudu comeback big boost as CSK take on upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback will be a shot in the arm for an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have shown resilience after early setbacks, in the IPL in Dubai on October 2.