GST collections at ₹ 95,480 crore in September

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections at ₹ 95,480 crore in September touched the highest level so far this fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the total GST collection in the same month last year.

In September, the tax collected from import of goods was 102% and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105% of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 95,480 crore of which Central GST is ₹ 17,741 crore, State GST is ₹ 23,131 crore, Integrated GST is ₹ 47,484 crore (including ₹ 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 7,124 crore (including ₹ 788 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement.

The revenue in April was ₹ 32,172 crore, May (₹ 62,151 crore), June (₹ 90,917 crore), July (₹ 87,422 crore), August (₹ 86,449 crore). The government has settled ₹ 21,260 crore to CGST and ₹ 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 39,001 crore for CGST and ₹ 40,128 crore for the SGST.

