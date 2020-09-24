Dalit girl ‘gang-raped’ by upper caste men in U.P.

Victim admitted to ICU, suffers paralysis

A 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has alleged gang rape, police said.

The girl is in the intensive care unit of the J.N. Medical College in Aligarh after the alleged assault on her by four persons of upper caste when she went to collect fodder.

Shahid Siddiqui, Principal of J.N. Medical College, said she suffered upper spinal injury leading to quadriplegia. “it could be because of strangulation. The samples have been taken, but as of now sexual assault could not be confirmed,” said Prof. Siddiqui.

Police sources said the incident happened on September 14 in Boolgarhi village that falls under the Chandpa police station in Hathras. An FIR was registered against one person identified as Sandeep on the complaint of the victim’s brother and he was arrested under charges of attempt to murder and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

“In what was being seen as a case of enmity between two families, took a new turn on Tuesday when the investigating officer went to record the statement of the girl in the hospital. Earlier, she was not in a condition to record her statement,” ASP Hathras, Prakash Kumar, said.

On the basis of the girl’s statement, three more persons have been booked. Two accused have already been arrested and two others would be nabbed soon, Mr. Kumar said, adding section 376D (gang rape) of IPC has been added to the FIR.