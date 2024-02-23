Top news of the day: PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹13,000 crore in Varanasi; RBI asks NPCI to help continue operations of Paytm app, and more

February 23, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹13000 crore in Varanasi; hits out at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘drunk men on roads’ remark

In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “drunk men” on Varanasi roads remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those who are not in “hosh” (senses) themselves are calling the youth “nasheri” (intoxicated). Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation of development projects worth ₹13,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Mr. Modi said Uttar Pradesh had been left behind in development for decades due to the politics of “parivarvaad”, corruption and appeasement. “Member of Congress’ ‘shahi-parivar’ is calling the youth of Varanasi ‘nasheri’ (intoxicated),” Mr. Modi said, without naming Mr. Gandhi.

Reserve Bank of India asks NPCI to help continue operations of Paytm app

In a bid to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using ‘@paytm’ handle operated by the Paytm Payments Bank, the RBI said it has asked NPCI to examine the request to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app.

Haryana announces interest waiver on crop loans in budget amid farmer protests

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans as he presented a ₹1.89 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 financial year.

Delhi High Court dismisses Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra’s plea alleging media leakage from ED

Ms. Moitra had sought a direction to restrain the Enforcement Directorate from “leaking any information, including any confidential, sensitive, unverified/unconfirmed information, to the print/electronic media in relation to the ongoing investigation”.

Supreme Court directs publication of final orders of panel reviewing ‘proportionality’ of Internet suspensions in J&K

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai however agreed with the government that the internal deliberations of the review process need not be made public.

Raisina Dialogue | Russia is a power with enormous tradition of statecraft: Jaishankar

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Mr. Jaishankar said it makes sense to give Russia multiple options and that railroading it into a single option and criticising it for that would be like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Rape and sexual violence in Sudan’s ongoing conflict may amount to war crimes, a new U.N. report says

Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when clashes erupted in the capital, Khartoum, between rival Sudanese forces — the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and a paramilitary faction known as the Rapid Support Forces, under the command of Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

Fresh blow to Imran Khan’s party as PML-N candidates’ victory notified from Islamabad seats

Backed by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, three losing candidates had petitioned in the Islamabad High Court, alleging manipulation of the results.

McDonald’s says it is engaging with competent authorities, use only genuine cheese

According to media reports, the Maharashtra FDA has accused McDonald’s of deception using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets instead of real cheese and the licence of an outlet in Ahmednagar has been suspended.

Nokia, IISc partner to research 6G tech and use cases

The two will work at Nokia’s newly inaugurated 6G Lab in Bengaluru to pursue 6G radio technologies, 6G architecture and the application of machine learning into the 6G air interface.

Root leads recovery against India with his 31st test century as England reaches 302-7

Under-fire Joe Root scored his 31st test century on Friday as England recovered from a poor start to reach 302-7 at stumps on the opening day of the fourth test against India. Root, who had yet to reach 30 in this series and was widely criticized for his dismissal after a reverse ramp shot in the third test, turned round his poor form and finished the day on 106 not out. He faced 226 balls, with nine fours, and in the process rescued England from a precarious 112-5 at lunch. India leads the five-match series 2-1.