February 23, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated February 24, 2024 02:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra’s petition against the alleged leakage of “sensitive” information to the media in connection to an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Ms. Moitra had argued that the press reports are violating her right to privacy and dignity and right of fair investigation. However, the court rejected her contention.

However, the ED categorically denied that it is leaking any sensitive information to the press regarding the investigation being carried out against Ms. Moitra.

“There is nothing in the news articles which would have the effect of invading into the privacy of the petitioner (Ms. Moitra) or tend to impair the impartiality of the investigation or that it can have the effect of prejudicing the trial of the petitioner in the event it is initiated,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The judge further said that Ms. Moitra is a former elected Member of Parliament and a public figure. “The people are entitled to know about any news regarding the public figures,” the judge said.

The High Court after perusing the various news articles which have been annexed with the petition by Ms. Moitra said, “The newspaper cuttings do not deal with the private life of the Petitioner but are only reportings regarding the investigation that is being conducted against the Petitioner who is a public figure and same is unrelated to her private life”.

The High Court reminded Ms. Moitra that, “Gag Orders against the media can be passed only when it has the potential to prejudice any investigation or an ongoing trial”.

In her plea, Ms. Moitra had sought to restrain 19 media houses from publishing and circulating any “unverified, unconfirmed, false, derogatory content” against her.

She has sought direction to the media houses that news reporting in an investigation initiated by the ED against her for an alleged violation of the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, is done in tune with the official press releases of the agency.