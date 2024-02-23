GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ind vs Eng 4th Test | England win toss, opt to bat

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has left the tour for personal reasons, while Robinson was picked ahead of Mark Wood.

February 23, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Ben Duckett of England bats during day one of the 4th Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 23, 2024 in Ranchi, India.

Ben Duckett of England bats during day one of the 4th Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 23, 2024 in Ranchi, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test on Friday.

England brought in Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson in their playing XI, while India made just one change, handing fast bowler Akash Deep his maiden Test cap in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested.

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has left the tour for personal reasons, while Robinson was picked ahead of Mark Wood.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

Related Topics

Test cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.