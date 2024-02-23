GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reserve Bank asks NPCI to help continue operations of Paytm app

One97 Communication Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, made the request, the RBI said

February 23, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Reserve Bank of India is looking at ways to ensure Paytm customers can make seamless digital payments using the app after March 15, 2024. File

The Reserve Bank of India is looking at ways to ensure Paytm customers can make seamless digital payments using the app after March 15, 2024. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been asked to examine the possibility of it becoming a third-party application provider for continued UPI operations of the Paytm app. The central bank has barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ
The Paytm Payments Bank debacle | Explained

In a bid to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using '@paytm' handle operated by the Paytm Payments Bank, the RBI said it has asked NPCI to examine the request to become a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app.

The request has been made by One97 Communication Ltd (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, the RBI said in a statement.

For seamless migration of '@paytm' handle to other banks, the RBI said NPCI may facilitate certification of four-five banks as Payment Service Provider (PSP) Banks with demonstrated capabilities to process high volume UPI transactions.

Related stories

Related Topics

central bank / banking / RBI warning

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.