Top news of the day: David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian get Medical Nobel for discovery of temperature, touch receptors; Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP orders probe by retired HC judge, and more

Two U.S.-based scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on October 4 for their discovery of the receptors that allow humans to feel temperature and touch. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian focused their work on the field of somatosensation, that is the ability of specialised organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and that it will give ₹ 45 lakh compensation to the families of the four farmers killed in the incident. The government will also give ₹10 lakh to those injured in the violence, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched ICMR’s Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) here on Monday. The delivery model is aimed at ensuring that life-saving vaccines reach everyone.

England cricket officials will announce this week if the scheduled Ashes series in Australia will go ahead. The tour is in doubt because of restrictions in place in Australia due to the pandemic.

Australia head coach Matthew Mott has reiterated his call for five-day Tests in women's cricket but former India captains Diana Edulji and Shantha Rangaswamy are among the ones who prefer status quo and instead want resumption of red-ball cricket in domestic cricket.

A short video of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely arguing with Uttar Pradesh police officials, moments after she was detained at Sitapur while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri early on Monday, has not only gone viral but has become a rallying point for party colleagues.

India needs to focus on developing dual-use technologies for both military and civilian agencies and special attention should be paid to research and development for manufacturing state-of-the-art defence platforms, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on October 4.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and has appointed an administrator to run these entities till NCLT process kicks in.

Pakistan's several ministers, retired civilian and military officials, businessmen as well as owners of the top media outlets were named in the Pandora Papers following an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to promise to investigate all the citizens mentioned in the leaks.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked 43 farmers’ organisations and leaders listed by the Haryana government to respond to a petition filed by a Noida resident who claims her right to free movement on public roads has been choked by their protests to repeal three controversial farm laws.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and held a "productive discussion" with him on further consolidating the multifaceted bilateral partnership. Mr. Shringla arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on a four-day visit and is also expected to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and review the bilateral ties between India and the island nation.

The government plans to introduce a higher penalty and jail term for people perpetrating cruelty against animals and a draft bill to amend the existing law is likely to come up in the next Parliament session. At present, perpetrators of such acts often get away unscathed as the penalty for the first time offender is just ₹ 50 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.