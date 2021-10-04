Coronavirus live updates | Shops near educational institutions in Karnataka to ensure that employees are vaccinated

Many States and Union Territories have organised mass vaccination camps across the country to reach target vaccinations, and to pre-empt the emergence of third wave of COVID-19.

Haryana

Haryana govt. extends lockdown by fortnight

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the State for another fortnight to continue the precautionary measures to contain the pandemic.

In a three-page-order, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, who is also the chairperson, Haryana State Executive Committee, said the lockdown, rechristened as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana”, would remain in place from October 4 to 18.

Karnataka

Shops near educational institutions to ensure that employees are vaccinated

In an attempt to prevent COVID-19 clusters in schools, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has directed all shops and eateries around educational institutions to ensure that their staff are vaccinated.

This decision was taken in the wake of around 60 students of Sri Chaitanya Girls’ Residential School, near Electronics City, testing positive for COVID-19 last week. “All the school staff are vaccinated, but students during short breaks or after school hours often visit general stores and eateries to grab some refreshments. We want to ensure that people working there too are vaccinated so that the possibility of students contracting the virus is reduced,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

Maharashtra

Pune city schools gear up for classroom teaching from October 4

Schools for classes VIII to XII will start in physical mode from October 4 for the first time in 18 months in Pune city, and those running these institutions said all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government will be adhered to strictly.

Physical distancing norms in the classrooms, mask usage, vaccination of teachers, thermal and oximeter screening of students, getting written consent from parents, and ensuring cleanliness, hand hygiene of students etc will be followed completely, Mahendra Ganpule, state spokesperson, Maharashtra Headmaster Association, told PTI. -PTI

National

Zydus Cadila wants ₹1,900 for its COVID-19 vaccine

With talks under way between the Central government and Zydus Cadila over the pricing of the COVID-19 vaccine , the pharma company is learnt to have proposed ₹1,900 for its three-dose jab that can be given to those above 12 years of age.

However, the government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week, sources in the know of the developments said.

Israel

Israel requires COVID-19 booster shots for stricter "green pass"

Israel on October 4 piled pressure on its vaccinated citizens to get a booster shot by making only those who received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine eligible for a "green pass" allowing entry to restaurants, gyms and many other venues.

Israel was an early adopter of Pfizer/BioNtech booster shots -- administering them to members of risk groups in July and by the end of August to anyone above the age of 12. Its campaign is being watched closely by other countries. -Reuters

National

Karnataka order on travellers from Kerala challenged in Supreme Court

A Kerala legislator has appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the validity of a Karnataka government order restricting the free movement of people from neighbouring Kerala.

Karnataka has mandated that people from Kerala travelling into the State should possess a negative RT-PCR certificate. The test should have been done within 72 hours of travel, irrespective of having taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, A.K.M. Ashraf, a Indian Union Muslim League MLA, said.

National

Exporters seek rethink on British visitors’ quarantine mandate

Even as the 10-day quarantine norm for British nationals kicks in on Monday, a leading export promotion body has urged the government for a rethink as it could curtail the entry of U.K. buyers and hit new orders just when business is returning to some normalcy.\

The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling that the mandatory quarantine for visiting British nationals could hurt efforts to attain the government’s record $400 billion target for exports this year.

Kerala

Colleges in Kerala re-opening on October 4

After remaining closed for over one-and-a-half years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and other higher educational institutions in Kerala are to re-open on October 4 as was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination. State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu today, in a video message, welcomed the students to the colleges and reminded them to give up violence while he referred to an incident of a girl murdered by her estranged boyfriend on a college campus at Pala in Kottayam two day ago.

Classes for the final year/final semester students would start on October 4 while rest of the classes from October 18. -PTI

Maharashtra

Rs. 15.30 crore distributed among 306 COVID-19 orphans

A sum of Rs.15.30 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 306 children orphaned by COVID-19 in 24 districts of Maharashtra, State Women and Child Development minister Yashomati Thakur said on October 3.

The money was disbursed as part of the State government's decision to give Rs. 5 lakh each to such children, who number around 600, she said.

The rest of the children would also get money in their accounts soon, the minister added. -PTI