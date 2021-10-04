Cricket

England to decide on Ashes series in Australia this week

A replica Ashes Urn. File   | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse

England cricket officials will announce this week if the scheduled Ashes series in Australia will go ahead.

The tour is in doubt because of restrictions in place in Australia due to the pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Monday that there is “regular and positive dialogue” with Cricket Australia about arrangements for an Ashes tour “with health and wellbeing at the forefront.” “We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback,” the ECB said.

“Later this week the ECB Board will meet to decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance.”


