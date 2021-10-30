Top news of the day: PM Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India; G20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Pope Francis to visit India. The invite was extended during a meeting between them on Saturday morning in the Vatican. “Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India,” said the Prime Minister Modi in a social media post after the meeting.

Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada film actor who died on Friday sending shock waves across the State, was on screen most of his life as he made his debut when he was six months old. He had an emotional connect with the audience that was rare in a star-driven industry.

Aryan Khan was released from the Arthur Road jail on the morning of October 30. Mr. Khan (23) was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau from a cruise ship after some other individuals on board were found with contraband. He was sent to Arthur Road Jail on October 8.

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses on October 30 took part in the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.

Not sharing lunch and books, staggered entry and exit at different points, mandatory face masks and restricted entrance for visitors are among the guidelines announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for reopening schools and colleges for all classes from November 1. Meanwhile the Delhi government has informed the Delhi HC that ban on hookah in pubs and restaurants will continue.

“Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress,” Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said as she continued her attack on the Congress during her visit to Goa. The West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the Congress of not being serious about politics. It was not taking decisions in time, she alleged.

For the first time, the price of petrol crossed ₹121 per litre in the border district of Madhya Pradesh, while the cost of diesel touched ₹110.29 on October 30. According to sources in the industry, the price of petrol rose to ₹121.13 per litre and the diesel cost reached ₹110.29 per litre in Anuppur, while petrol crossed the ₹120-mark in Balaghat.

A livid India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit back at "spineless trolls" who attacked Mohammed Shami's religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targetting people for their faith is "the most pathetic thing" to do.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Uttarakhand has developed on all fronts under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule and sought another mandate for the party to bring prosperity to every home under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Amid allegations of Facebook's system fuelling hate speech and fake news, the government has asked the US-based social media giant to provide details of algorithms and processes used by it, sources aware of the matter said.

A magistrate's court in Mumbai on October 30 issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged extortion case registered in suburban Goregaon. This is the second such order against Mr. Singh this week. On Tuesday, a court in neighbouring Thane had issued an NBW against him in connection with another extortion case registered against him.

Virat Kohli will be facing the most defining test of his captaincy career as he expects his men to be the proverbial "phoenix rising from the ashes" when India takes on a street-smart New Zealand in a 'do-or-die' ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 game in Dubai on Sunday.

Contesting all 403 seats in its very first outing in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to cast its net wide beyond any particular religion or caste, yet at the same time, it is not shrinking away from saffron hues, as its national convener Arvind Kejriwal last week initiated the party’s campaign with a visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya.