Aryan Khan released from Arthur Road jail

The Bombay High Court on October 29 directed Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to execute a bond of ₹ 1 lakh with one or more sureties in order to be released from jail in the drug case busted on a cruise.

Aryan Khan was released from the Arthur Road jail on the morning of October 30.

Mr. Khan (23) was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau from a cruise ship after some other individuals on board were found with contraband. He was sent to Arthur Road Jail on October 8.

After 25 days in prison, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 but the detailed bail order, citing bail conditions was made available only on October 29.

However, his release papers didn’t reach the jail on time.

One of the advocates appearing for Mr. Khan told The Hindu that there was a delay in taking the papers to Arthur Road Jail and as per protocol no inmate is released after 5.30 p.m.

Hence, Mr. Khan had to spend one more night in prison.

The five-page order states:

“Each of the Applicants/Accused shall execute P. R. Bond of ₹1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount. They shall not indulge in any activity similarly registered against them for offences under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act. Applicants/Accused shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication.

“They shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon’ble Special Court [established under the NDPS Act]. They shall neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence. They shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately. They shall not make any statement regarding the aforesaid proceedings pending before the Special Court in any form of media i.e. print media, electronic media etc. including social media. They shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS. They shall attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to mark their presence.”

The HC’s order granting bail to Mr. Aryan Khan was hailed by several film personalities, while a huge group of fans gathered outside Mr. Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow ‘Mannat’ in suburban Bandra in show of solidarity and to celebrate end of his son’s incarceration.