Puneeth Rajkumar death updates | Funeral will be held at Kanteerava Studio where his parents are also buried

Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada film actor who died on Friday sending shock waves across the State, was on screen most of his life as he made his debut when he was six months old. He had an emotional connect with the audience that was rare in a star-driven industry.

10:38 a.m.

Home Minister appeals for peace

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has appealed for peace, urging fans of Puneeth Rajkumar to bid him a dignified farewell. He is expected to inspect the site of the funeral in the afternoon.

10:23 a.m.

Governor pays respects

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot paid his last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar, accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

10:23 a.m.

Puneeth fans Dead

A young man was found dead in his house in Athani on Saturday. Rahul Gadiwaddar (25) was found dead in his house. Police said he was a die hard

fan of Punit Rajkumar, Kannada film star who died in Bengaluru on Friday.

Rahul had put up a poster of Punit in front of his house, garlanded it and decorated it with a flower rangoli on Friday. He was feeling dejected and must have decided to end his life in his house, a police officer said. A case has been registered.

Those in distress can call the 24 hour helpline 104.

Parashuram Hanumant Dyamannanavar (33) died of shock in his house in Sindholi village near Belagavi. He was watching the news of the actor’s death on a TV channel. He collapsed in his chair and fell to the ground. He was dead before he could be shifted to the hospital. He was a fan of the actor, a city police officer said.

10:16 a.m.

Funeral likely this evening

The last rites of actor Puneet Rajkumar could be held on Saturday evening if his daughter, who is in the U.S., lands in time.

While the earlier plan was to hold the funeral on Sunday, authorities said that it could be advanced to late on Saturday if his daughter reaches Bengaluru around 4 p.m.

Producer and a close family friend Rockline Venkatesh said that the body will be moved from the stadium around 3 p.m. to the venue of funeral, subject to the arrival of the daughter.

The funeral will be held at Kanteerava Studio where his father Rajkumar and Parvatamma Rajkumar are also buried.

10:10 a.m.

Thousands pay respects to Puneeth Rajkumar

Thousands of fans are thronging Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru where mortal remains of Kannada star Puneet Rajkumar have been kept for fans to pay their last respects.

People came from not only from various localities in Bengaluru, but also other parts of the State to pay their respects. Some of his admirers at the venue said they had travelled on Friday night to reach Bengaluru on Saturday to pay their last respects.

Among the prominent people seen on Saturday morning were Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, seer of Suttur mutt, seer of Siddaganga mutt, actor Chetan, among others. Though crowds were big, the arrangements ensured order at the venue.

October 29

Brand ambassador for Government initiatives

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was the brand ambassador and campaigned for various Government initiatives. He was roped in several years ago by the Department of Public Instruction for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and he in his advertisements appealed to parents to send their children to school.

October 29

Family donates Puneeth’s eyes

Following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Rajkumar, the family of Puneeth Rajkumar donated his eyes on Friday.

Soon after he was declared dead, Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother Raghavendra Rajkumar placed a request with Dr. Rajkumar Eye Bank run by Narayana Nethralaya to collect the actor’s eyes.

K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman and managing director of Narayana Nethralaya, who personally monitored the eye retrieval process, told The Hindu that Dr. Rajkumar had pledged the eyes of his entire family during the inaugural function of the eye bank (which was named after him) in 1994.

October 29

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack, condolences pour in

Puneeth Rajkumar (46) one of the marquee names of Kannada film industry and the youngest of the five children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar passed away on October 29 after suffering cardiac arrest in the morning. Revenue Minister R. Ashok announced the demise of the actor at Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru. Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

Dr. Ranganath Naik of Vikram Hospital said, “Puneeth Rajkumar complained of chest pain in the morning and was rushed to the private clinic of his family physician where an ECG test was done. It showed a heart attack and he was immediately rushed to Vikram Hospital. When he was brought to the hospital, there was no cardiac activity. We put him on a ventilator and tried to revive him, but all efforts failed.”