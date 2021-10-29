Congress can’t be trusted in fight against BJP: Mamata

In Goa, she says TMC will never compromise with BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday began her political engagements in Goa by targeting the Congress. She said that party could not be trusted to fight the BJP. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson assured the voters of the western coastal State that her party would never compromise with the BJP.

“Somebody can tell us why are you contesting. Let the Congress contest. They contested for 70 years, what have they done... Last time Congress MLAs went to the BJP to help them form government .You [Congress] cannot control your MLAs. You cannot take a decision in proper time. You allowed the BJP to form government. Who can say it won’t be repeated. How do we trust them?” she told TMC workers.

The remarks by Ms. Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, assumes significance as questions were raised that a split of votes will only help the BJP. A section of Congress leaders has alleged that by dividing Opposition votes in Goa, Ms. Banerjee is helping the BJP.

“ If you can trust us, I can tell you that the Trinamool Congress will fight the battle. They are ready to give blood but will not compromise with the BJP. It’s our promise,” she asserted.

Paes, Nafisa Ali join TMC

During the day, tennis legend Leander Paes and Congress leader Nafisa Ali joined the TMC. “Leander is my sweet and cute younger brother. He will be an inspiration for the younger generation,” Ms. Banerjee stated.

The 48-year-old tennis veteran stressed that he had retired from tennis and wanted to serve people through the vehicle of politics.

After joining the TMC, Ms. Ali observed that the “Congress has let its voters down and the Trinamool Congress is the new Congress of India”.

Goa, Bengal similarities

During her interactions with media persons and party workers, Ms. Banerjee spoke of a number of issues, including the similarities between Goa and West Bengal and how her party has given maximum representation to women.

“There are three similarities between Goa and Bengal- Fish, Football and Folk Culture,” she highlighted.

She refuted the allegations of being an outsider in Goa by trying to speak Konkani at a public event. “Delhichi dadagiri anik naka [No more bullying from Delhi]. I am not an outsider, I don’t want to be the Chief Minister of Goa.”

‘Mental pollution’

“I am an Indian, I can go anywhere. If Bengal is my motherland, Goa is also my motherland... I come to Goa, they deface my posters. They [BJP] have mental pollution. They showed me black flags, I said ‘namaste’,” she added.

The TMC chief was greeted by Jai Shri Ram slogans and posters with her photographs were torn at several places.

During the day, Ms. Banerjee visited three temples. After an interaction with members of the fishermen community, she visited the Mangueshi temple, followed by a visit to the Shri Mahalsa Narayani temple and to the Tapobhoomi temple.

A number of TMC leaders, including MPs, have been camping in Goa over the past several days to ensure that Ms. Banerjee’s visit is a success. A few weeks ago, former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, along with some other local leaders, joined the Trinamool Congress, giving the party some foothold in the State.