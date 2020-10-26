Top news of the day: Polio networks to play crucial role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout, says WHO; Campaign ends for first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous State in the country, used polio micro-plans twice in the last three months to help identify over two lakh people with COVID-19 symptoms. These persons were then followed-up and tested for COVID-19, said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director WHO South-East Asia, while citing U.P. as an example of applying strategies from polio eradication programmes, to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to “keep in abeyance” its pre-Dussehra order appointing former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur to a one-man committee to monitor/prevent stubble-burning in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Curtain came down on October 26 over campaign for 71 Assembly segments of Bihar which go to polls on October 28, in the first phase of elections. Leading the NDA charge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to address as many as three rallies where he urged the voters to vote Chief Minister Nitish Kumar back to power.

India is likely to sign the last foundational agreement with the U.S., Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial cooperation (BECA), at the 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Tuesday, a senior official said.

An airstrike on a rebel training camp in northwestern Syria on Monday killed more than 50 Turkish-backed fighters and wounded nearly as many, a Syrian opposition spokesman and a war monitor said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini is a doubtful starter for their next IPL match against Mumbai Indians after sustaining a split webbing in his right hand during the game against Chennai Super Kings.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to order the interim relief of implementing 50% reservation this year itself for NEET-UG students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical and dental seats contributed to the All India Quota (AIQ) by State government-run colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Six malicious apps that posed as Adobe flash player have bypassed Apple’s App notarisation process for the second time in the past six weeks, according to Joshua Long, Chief Security Analyst at Mac security software maker Intego.

Durga Puja of 2020 turned out to be a ‘rossogolla’ without syrup for the people of Kolkata as restrictions and restraint dictated the festival.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the race of securing an IPL play-offs berth for the first time in 13 years after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Cricket South Africa’s 10-member Board of Directors has resigned, clearing the decks for an interim administrative structure in the crisis-ridden body as sought by the country’s olympic committee.