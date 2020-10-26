Coronavirus India lockdown Day 214 updates | T.N.'s Agriculture Minister, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, critical

Porters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus chat by a roadside in Kochi.   | Photo Credit: AP

With a total of 70,78,123 people having recuperated from COVID-19, the national recovery rate for the disease has touched 90%, while 62,077 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours as against 50,129 new cases of the infection reported in the same period, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This achievement is matched by the downward spiral fall in the number of active COVID-19 cases, which was maintained below the seven-lakh mark for the third successive day, it added.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil nadu

Tamil Nadu’s Agriculture Minister critical, CM visits him at hospital

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Agriculture R. Doraikannu, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, remains critical on ventilator and Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at Kauvery Hospital.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accompanied by ministers D. Jayakumar and C. Vijaya Baskar, visited the hospital on Sunday to enquire about his health condition and interacted with his family members.

A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that the minister, who is 72-years-old, has multiple comorbidities and his latest CT scans showed that 90 % of his lungs has been affected.

New Delhi

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 25 said he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue to work from isolation.

Mr. Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” he tweeted.

Odisha

All Indians to get free COVID-19 vaccine, says Union Minister

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on October 25 said that all Indians will be given free COVID-19 vaccine, amidst the demand by Opposition parties in the country for it and not only in poll-bound Bihar as announced by the BJP.

The BJP announcement of free COVID-19 vaccine for Bihar had kicked up a controversy with the Opposition parties tearing into the NDA government alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political reasons.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the announcement was in order as it was an election manifesto announcement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided vaccines free of cost. An estimated ₹500 will be spent on vaccination of each person,” Mr. Sarangi told reporters after addressing a campaign meeting for the November 3 Assembly bypoll in Balasore.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket during the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on October 24, 2020.

Morning Digest: Minister says all Indians to get free COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to arrive in India, and more

Officials fear animals being trapped inside floating bio-mass

2+2 Ministerial dialogue | U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper to arrive in India

Army commanders to discuss internal reforms, review Ladakh situation

Coronavirus | All Indians to get free COVID-19 vaccine, says Union Minister

Coronavirus | Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case count grows by 6,059, death toll by 112

Coronavirus | Delhi records 4,136 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 38 days

Karnataka reports 4,439 coronavirus infections, 32 fatalities

Coronavirus | Telangana reports 978 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Coronavirus | With 2,869 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu continues declining trend

Andhra Pradesh logs 2,997 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,585 new recoveries

Coronavirus | Kerala registers 6,843 new COVID-19 cases

Low intensity blast rocks pharmacy in Kolkata’s Kamarhati area

Improve economy instead of toppling governments: Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP

No place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler's life, says Sonia Gandhi in her Vijaya Dashami message

Coronavirus | 816 test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Bihar Assembly elections | CPI (ML) candidate Mehboob Alam hits the campaign trail in Balrampur

Rahul Gandhi meets Ramettan

Rahul Gandhi posts video of his meeting with Kerala tribal farmer, hails tribals

K.S. Subramanian, former director of Asian Development Bank, no more

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2020 8:50:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-india-lockdown-october-26-2020-live-updates/article32941104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY