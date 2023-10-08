October 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Israel continues battling Hamas as death toll in incursion rises to 600

Israeli forces clashed with gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas on October 8, a day after the militants launched a surprise attack on Israel in which about 600 people were killed in the deadliest day of violence in Israel for 50 years. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was “at war” and called for a mass mobilisation of army reserves. Several Israeli media outlets reported that the death toll from Hamas’ wide-ranging incursion into Israel rose to 600. The Kan public broadcaster and Channel 12, as well as the Haaretz and Times of Israel newspapers, reported the toll on the day.

Toll rises to 32 in Sikkim flash flood, search on for those still missing

Thirty two bodies, including those of nine Armymen, have been recovered so far from the slush and debris of the flash flood in the Teesta river that devastated Sikkim, while the search continued for the over 100 people who are still missing, officials said on October 8. The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4, has affected 41,870 people. So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state, most of which have been cut off from the rest of the country, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority.

Appearing for Class 10, 12 board exams twice a year won’t be mandatory: Dharmendra Pradhan

Appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory for students and the option is being introduced to reduce stress caused by the fear of single opportunity, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. “The students will have the option of appearing for the [Class 10 and 12 board] exams twice a year just like engineering entrance exam JEE. They can choose the best score... but it will be completely optional, no compulsion,” he said.

Aditya-L1 mission | ISRO performs trajectory correction manoeuvre

The ISRO, October 8, said that it performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre on the Aditya-L1 space craft, which is headed to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point, on October 6. ISRO also said that the spacecraft was healthy and on its way to the L1 point.

NEET aspirant found dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was allegedly found dead at a private hostel in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police said on October 8. The incident took place on October 7.

IAF Chief unveils new Ensign as the force marks 91st anniversary

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on October 8 unveiled a new Ensign for the force, as it marked its 91st anniversary, by the inclusion of the Air Force Crest in the top right corner of the Ensign, towards the fly side. This year, the Air Force Day parade was held at Air Force Station Bamrauli in Prayagraj. The newly inducted C-295 transport aircraft made its maiden appearance in any air display in India, while the legacy MiG-21 Bison made, what is likely its last appearance in an air display, prior to the planned phasing out by the year 2025.

LAHDC-Kargil polls: NC, Congress together win 17 seats, BJP 2 as counting of votes continue

The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have together won 17 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained two seats in the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections, whose votes are being counted on October 8. According to officials, the NC won nine seats while the Congress registered victory in eight, so far. The BJP won two seats while an Independent candidate has registered victory on one seat. Of the 26 seats for which elections were held on October 4, results of 20 seats have been declared so far, officials said.

₹16,180 crore siphoned off after hacking of payment gateway company account; Thane Police register FIR

A group of persons allegedly hacked into a payment gateway service provider company’s account and siphoned off funds worth over ₹16,180 crore from different bank accounts over a period of time, the Thane police said. The fraud was taking place since long and came to light following a complaint lodged with Srinagar police station in Maharashtra’s Thane city of hacking of the payment gateway account of the company in Thane in April 2023 and ₹25 crore being siphoned off, an official from Naupada police station said.

‘Vendetta politics’ | TMC on CBI searches at residences of Minister Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra

The TMC on October 8 said that the CBI searches at the residences of West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim and its MLA Madan Mitra were a desperate attempt to divert the attention from its ongoing demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan over demands of Central funds. The CBI began the searches at the houses of Mr. Hakim and Mr. Mitra in the morning as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments made by the civic bodies in the State.

Death toll rises to 14 in Attibele firecracker accident in Bengaluru’s outskirts

The death toll in the fire cracker mishap at Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru, has reached 14 up from 13 on October 7 night. A fire mishap occurred at Balaji Cracker Shop, a cracker shop cum godown, on October 7 due to an explosion while crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle transported into the godown. Sources in the police said that since the bodies were heavily charred, it was a herculean task to identify them. Meanwhile, there are three unidentified bodies kept at Oxford Medical College Hospital, Attibele.

Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rises to 2,000

Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rises to 2,000, says Taliban spokesman. A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on October 7, the country’s national disaster authority said.

Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson

A dozen people were wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby, in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, its governor said on October 8. The woman and the infant were hospitalised with moderate wounds, he said, adding that a 33-year-old Red Cross medic was also wounded. Several houses and gas pipelines were damaged in the attack.

It’s time for India to bid for Olympics games, says Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha

Buoyed by the record medal haul at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha on October 8 supported the government’s plan to place a proposal to host the 2036 Olympics. “After this record-breaking performance in the Hangzhou Asian Games, if our country’s athletes, coaches and national federations work hard, I feel we can win double digit medals in the Paris Olympics,” Usha said.