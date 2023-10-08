NC-Congress combine sweeps Kargil hill council polls, wins 19 seats against BJP’s 2

October 08, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kargil (Ladakh)

The National Conference (NC)-Congress combine swept the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections and bagged 19 seats, in the first ever polls held since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory (UT) in 2019, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only two seats.

The NC, which is a part of the pan-India Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), won 11 seats, while the Congress bagged eight seats. The BJP just managed to win two seats and an Independent candidate one seat. The results of four seats were not declared when this report was filed.

The elections were held on October 4, 2023, where 77.61% voters, out of a total electorate of 74,026, cast their ballot. During the campaigning, the NC pitched these polls as a referendum on the Centre’s moves on August 5, 2019, when J&K’s special constitutional position was ended and was split into two UTs.

“It’s a resounding rejection of the BJP politics that saw J&K divided and downgraded with our constitutionally guaranteed status abolished. The people of Kargil have shown that they do not support or agree with what was done to them on 5th Aug 2019,” NC vice president Omar Abdullah told The Hindu.

The Congress threw its support behind the demands of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — a local alliance fighting for statehood and special constitutional guarantees on protecting Ladakh’s culture, land, jobs and environment — when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi toured the region. The BJP, however, contested these polls on the development initiatives undertaken in the region post-2019.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh credited the party’s performance to Mr. Gandhi. “This (the results) is a direct impact of Rahul Gandhi continuing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Ladakh last month,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Though the NC-Congress had a “poll alliance”, they fielded candidates against each other, in what they described as, “friendly contests”. In fact, it was the INDIA alliance’s first polls fought jointly since its formation in July this year.

However, the “friendly contest” cost the alliance a seat in the Kargil’s Zanskar region. The BJP managed a win in Buddhist-majority Stakchay Khangral constituency, with 2565 votes, by a margin of 177 votes. BJP’s winning candidate Padma Dorjey bagged 1007 votes followed by Congress’ Syed Hassan 830 votes and NC’s Ghulam Hussain 479 votes. The NC-Congress combine, otherwise, bagged 1309 votes.

The BJP won two seats out of three Buddhist-majority seats of Cha, Stakchay Khangral and Padum. The Padum was won by the NC. The BJP increased its tally by one seat compared to the 2018 elections, when it won one seat. However, the BJP would not be happy given the fact that Ladakh has a Member of Parliament from the BJP and the region has been directly ruled by the Centre since 2019. Two senior BJP leaders, Meenakshi Lekhi and Tarun Chugh, also camped in Kargil for campaigning.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated BJP karyakartas and sincere gratitude to every voter,” BJP Member of Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, after winning the Stakchay Khangral constituency. Mr. Namgyal’s image and popularity too was at stake in these elections.

Ladakh was carved out as a UT from erstwhile State of J&K in 2019. Without an assembly, the twin hill councils, with 30 members each, of Leh and Kargil are the main elected bodies in the region, which take care of the governance issues at the local level. Four members are nominated to each council.