‘Vendetta politics’: TMC on CBI searches at residences of Minister, MLA

The ED searched multiple locations, including the residence of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the recruitment case

October 08, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Security personnel stand guard as CBI sleuths raid on the residence of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in connection with the alleged Municipality recruitment scam, in Kolkata on October 8, 2023.

Security personnel stand guard as CBI sleuths raid on the residence of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in connection with the alleged Municipality recruitment scam, in Kolkata on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The TMC on October 8 said that the CBI searches at the residences of West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim and its MLA Madan Mitra were a desperate attempt to divert the attention from its ongoing demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan over demands of Central funds.

The CBI began the searches at the houses of Mr. Hakim and Mr. Mitra in the morning as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments made by the civic bodies in the State.

"This is an attempt to divert the public's attention from the ongoing protest outside Raj Bhavan, led by Abhishek Banerjee. The BJP appears to be sensing a growing public discontent, and they are using every means at their disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

Rejecting the allegations, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "If the TMC has nothing to hide, why are they afraid of ED and CBI?"

"Whenever TMC leaders are summoned by the ED or CBI, they cry foul and accuse the agencies of being politically motivated. Yet, the reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption with nearly every leader facing some allegation or the other," he claimed.

Mr. Hakim, the Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, is also the mayor of Kolkata. He is a senior leader of the TMC and has significant sway in the party's organisation. On the other side, Mr. Mitra, a former minister, is the MLA of Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district.

CRPF personnel stand guard during a search at the residence of TMC MLA Madan Mitra by CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitments made by the civic bodies in the State, in Kolkata.

CRPF personnel stand guard during a search at the residence of TMC MLA Madan Mitra by CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitments made by the civic bodies in the State, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Both Mr. Hakim and Mr. Mitra were arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the Narada sting operation case. Mr. Mitra was also arrested by the CBI in 2014 in the Saradha chit fund scam.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched multiple locations, including the residence of Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, in connection with the recruitment case.

It is alleged by the Central investigating agencies that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the State, between 2014 and 2018, against monetary considerations.

