Top news of the day: Farmers reject Centre’s condition to move to Burari for talks; first case under ‘love jihad’ law filed in U.P. hours after its promulgation, and more

Dilli Chalo protest | Farmers reject Centre’s demand that they move to Burari before holding talks

In a letter dated November 28, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to 31 farmers’ unions from Punjab, reiterating Home Minister Amit Shah’s late night appeal to farmers to move to the grounds in northeastern Delhi, following which they would be called for a meeting by the Centre. “If you shift to the Burari grounds, then the very next day the Centre government will hold talks with you, with a high level committee of Union Ministers at Vigyan Bhavan,” said the letter.

Mann ki Baat | Agriculture reforms have given farmers new opportunities: says PM

Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address comes at the end of a week marked by protests by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi against the four farm Bills passed by Parliament in September.

FIR lodged on the complaint by father that the accused wanted to ‘coerce, coax and allure’ his daughter into converting.

A 40-year-old Chennai-based business consultant, who was a volunteer for the third phase of the vaccine trial conducted by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), has sought ₹5 crore compensation for allegedly suffering serious neurological and psychological symptoms after taking the dose.

An IED went off at 8.30 p.m. on November 28 near the Arabraj Metta hills under the Chintagufa police station limits of the district while an anti-Maoist operation was under way. The incident occurred 9 km northwest of the police station and 6 km west of the Burkapal base camp, police said.

The Press Council of India, in its advisory, said it has considered references received from various quarters by the government about the responsibility of Indian newspapers in publishing foreign contents.

Officials said cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 4.15 a.m. on November 29, and added that there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

The blast targeted a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, local officials in Afghanistan’s central Province of Ghazni said. It damaged civilian residences around the compound, and there could be more casualties from there, they said.

During April-September 2020, India attracted FDI worth $7.12 billion from the U.S. and $2 billion from Mauritius, which slipped to fourth position, the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) data showed.

India’s tour of Australia | Smith shines again, Australia crush India in 2nd ODI for unassailable series lead

A target of 390 proved to be too much for India as they were stopped at 338 for nine, with captain Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) finishing as their main contributors.