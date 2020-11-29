Australia vs India | Australia opt to bat, India unchanged

Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the second and penultimate One-day International against India here on Sunday.
Moises Henriques replaced an injured Marcus Stoinis in the Australian team, but India are playing with an unchanged side at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener by 66 runs.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
