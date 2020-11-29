Cricket

Australia vs India | Australia opt to bat, India unchanged

Australia's Aaron Finch gives the charge, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the second and penultimate One-day International against India here on Sunday.

Moises Henriques replaced an injured Marcus Stoinis in the Australian team, but India are playing with an unchanged side at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener by 66 runs.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 11:26:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/australia-vs-india-second-one-day-international-sydney-cricket-ground-report-november-29-2020/article33204380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY