Top news of the day: Centre commits to revisit ₹8 lakh income limit for EWS category; family health survey suggests India has more women than men, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The government's submission came in a case filed by NEET aspirants challenging a July 29 notification announcing 27% quota to OBCs and 10% reservation to EWS in the All India Quota (AIQ) category.

The fifth edition of the National Family Health Survey confirmed signs of a demographic shift in the country.

The first phase of development of Noida International Airport is expected to be completed by September 2024 when it will have one runway, one terminal building with a capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per annum.

Insists on twin-engine aircraft with good operational capability.

A large number of VIPs including the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh attended the wedding on November 21.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that the number might go up as the students had participated in an event in the college recently. All those who tested positive are first-year students. Many of the students enrolled in the college are from other States.

Jayalalithaa death | Supreme Court for medical panel to aid Arumughaswamy probe

Asks Apollo Hospitals to draft memo on details for inquiry into death of Jayalalithaa in 2016.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, in an interim order uploaded Wednesday night, also directed the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas to “commission a scientific study of air quality based on available data of previous years bearing upon recorded levels of air pollution”.

Committee says it has received complaints on “offensive” remarks by actor.

Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The Robert Koch Institute, a federal agency that collects data from some 400 regional health offices, said Germany also set a record for daily confirmed cases — 75,961 in a 24-hour period. Since the start of the outbreak, Germany has had more than 5.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.

The U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the resolution at its 76th session. The three countries that got clearance for graduation are Bangladesh, Nepal and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer, followed by ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid.

Kanpur Test: Day 1 | Shreyas Iyer, Jadeja bring home first-day honours

Shubman Gill hits half-century; Pujara, Rahane toss away sound starts.