Top news of the day: Centre commits to revisit ₹8 lakh income limit for EWS category; family health survey suggests India has more women than men, and more

Centre informs Supreme Court that it would revisit ₹8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category
The government's submission came in a case filed by NEET aspirants challenging a July 29 notification announcing 27% quota to OBCs and 10% reservation to EWS in the All India Quota (AIQ) category.
Family health survey suggests more women than men in India
The fifth edition of the National Family Health Survey confirmed signs of a demographic shift in the country.
Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport at Jewar
The first phase of development of Noida International Airport is expected to be completed by September 2024 when it will have one runway, one terminal building with a capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per annum.
DGCA issues safety guidelines for flying VIPs
Insists on twin-engine aircraft with good operational capability.
Three days after his granddaughter's wedding, Telangana Speaker tests positive for COVID-19
A large number of VIPs including the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh attended the wedding on November 21.
66 medical students in Karnataka’s Dharwad test positive for COVID-19
Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that the number might go up as the students had participated in an event in the college recently. All those who tested positive are first-year students. Many of the students enrolled in the college are from other States.
Jayalalithaa death | Supreme Court for medical panel to aid Arumughaswamy probe
Asks Apollo Hospitals to draft memo on details for inquiry into death of Jayalalithaa in 2016.
Supreme Court reimposes ban on construction in Delhi-NCR, asks States to pay affected workers
A special bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, in an interim order uploaded Wednesday night, also directed the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas to “commission a scientific study of air quality based on available data of previous years bearing upon recorded levels of air pollution”.
Delhi Assembly panel summons Kangana Ranaut over Instagram posts against Sikhs
Committee says it has received complaints on “offensive” remarks by actor.
Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19
In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The Robert Koch Institute, a federal agency that collects data from some 400 regional health offices, said Germany also set a record for daily confirmed cases — 75,961 in a 24-hour period. Since the start of the outbreak, Germany has had more than 5.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
EU regulator authorises Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.
U.N. General Assembly graduates Bangladesh, Nepal to developing countries bloc
The U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the resolution at its 76th session. The three countries that got clearance for graduation are Bangladesh, Nepal and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
Sensex surges 454 points; Nifty closes at 17,536
Reliance Industries was the top gainer, followed by ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid.
Kanpur Test: Day 1 | Shreyas Iyer, Jadeja bring home first-day honours
Shubman Gill hits half-century; Pujara, Rahane toss away sound starts.