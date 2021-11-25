Three days after his granddaughter's wedding, Telangana Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

A large number of VIPs including chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh attended the wedding on Nov. 21

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has got himself admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday night on the advice of doctors.

According to the Speaker’s office, he has no health issues and went to the hospital on Wednesday night as part of his periodic regular/general check-up. He was tested positive for COVID-19 when the test was conducted as part of other tests.

The Speaker suggested all those who came in contact with him during the last four-five days to get tested for the pandemic.

Mr. Reddy was busy with his granddaughter’s marriage that took place on Sunday. The marriage function was attended a large number of VIPs including the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, respectively, and Speakers of a few other State Assemblies.

Cabinet members of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, legislators, Members of Parliament, other senior politicians, officials from the two Telugu States attended the marriage function in large numbers. Mr. Srinivas Reddy’s granddaughter is married to a son of Officer Special Duty to the AP Chief Minister B. Krishna Mohan Reddy.