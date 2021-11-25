Karnataka

66 medical students in Dharwad test positive for COVID-19

All of them are students of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad.  

As many as 66 medical students in Dharwad, Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19 following which two hostels have been sealed.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said that the number might go up as the students had participated in an event in the college recently. All those who tested positive are first-year students. Many of the students enrolled in the college are from other States.

As a precautionary measure, two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital have been sealed, and further tests were being carried out.

Police have cordoned off the premises. Health officials and personnel have been deployed in addition to the hospital staff.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the medical college.


