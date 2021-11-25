Cricket

Kanpur Test | India opts to bat against New Zealand

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid with cricketer Shreyas Iyer during a practice session in Kanpur. Shreyas made his Test debut for India and Rachin Ravindra for New Zealand on November 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the first Test beginning here on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut for India and Rachin Ravindra for New Zealand.

Teams: New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville.

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.


