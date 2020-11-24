Top news of the day: Cyclonic storm Nivar triggers heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; Allahabad High Court upholds right to live with person of choice, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The first cyclonic storm of 2020’s northeast monsoon is expected to make a landfall between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district in the Puducherry region.

The right to live with a person of his or her choice irrespective of religion is intrinsic to the right to life and liberty. Interference in a personal relationship would constitute a serious encroachment into the right to freedom of choice of two individuals, the Allahabad High Court has noted. The court made the observations while quashing an FIR against a Muslim man and his family from Kushinagar district by the father of his Hindu wife.

The Prime Minister asked the State governments to set up steering committees and block-wise task forces to prepare for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as and when they are available for disbursal but spent much of his meeting with the Chief Ministers emphasising that the focus should still be on containing the spread of the virus.

The vaccine candidate is also being tested on human volunteers in India and will cost “less than $10 [₹700] for international markets”, the Russian Direct Investment Fund , said in a statement. Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and is being funded and promoted by the RDIF.

Since November 8, the number of daily cases has been sustained below the 50,000-mark, the Ministry said.

The 43 mobile applications have been banned “based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs”.

Food Minister Piyush Goyal is also expected to be present in the meeting.

Tej Bahadur Yadav claimed his nomination was rejected to orchestrate a ‘walkover’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIRs have been registered against revenue department officials and others in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases to seven so far.

The Taliban have not shown much inclination to reduce violence despite the February accord.

In his new book, Pope Francis described the Uighurs as examples of groups persecuted for their faith.

After scaling a record intra-day high of 44,601.63, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 445.87 points at a record 44,523.02.

Dhoni also found a place in the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade award category.