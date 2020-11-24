Govt blocks 43 more mobile apps, including AliExpress, Alipay Cashier and CamCard

This is in addition to a total of 177 Chinese apps banned till now

The government on November 24 said it had blocked 43 mobile applications, majorly including Chinese applications such as AliSuppliers, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and DingTalk, citing threat to national security, integrity and sovereignty.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)... today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps,” an official statement said.

It stated that the action was taken based on the inputs that these apps were engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

“MeitY has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” it said.

The ban on the 43 applications is in addition to a total of 177 Chinese apps banned by the government till now. The MeitY first announced a ban on 59 such applications in June last. The list included popular Chinese applications such as TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner. Following this, 118 application including WeChat Work, Baidu, PUBG, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Alipay, were banned in September.

“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” the MeitY said.

Following are the 43 apps banned on November 24 as shared by MeitY:

1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

2. Alibaba Workbench

3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4. Alipay Cashier

5. Lalamove India - Delivery App

6. Drive with Lalamove India

7. Snack Video

8. CamCard - Business Card Reader

9. CamCard - BCR (Western)

10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

13. WeDate-Dating App

14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

15. Adore App

16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

23. Tubit: Live Streams

24. WeWorkChina

25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network

27. Cashier Wallet

28. MangoTV

29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

30. WeTV - TV version

31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

32. WeTV Lite

33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

34. Taobao Live

35. DingTalk

36. Identity V

37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38. BoxStar (Early Access)

39. Heroes Evolved

40. Happy Fish

41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

43. Conquista Online II