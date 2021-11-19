Top news of the day: Modi announces repeal of farm laws, protesting farmers say they won’t budge till Parliament does so, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“I apologise to you, my countrymen, that despite my government’s good intentions, there may have been some lack in our Tapasya (penance) that we could not convince some of our farmer brothers of the intentions of these laws which were as pure as the light from a lamp,” the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

Farmers performed special ‘yagnas’ and danced to drum beats as celebrations broke out at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu border points. However, they were wary about the implementation of the Prime Minister’s announcement on farm laws repeal, and asserted they would not budge till the contentious laws were revoked in Parliament and there is a favourable decision on minimum support price (MSP).

Article 245 of the Indian Constitution which gives Parliament the power to make laws also gives the legislative body the power to repeal them.

For a government that took many tough decisions, including demonetisation in 2016 and the reading down of Article 370 in 2019, this pragmatic turn is seen as a bit of a departure but a realistic assessment shows that it is not so.

Mr. Gandhi said these words while talking to the media at Madurai Airport on Pongal Day (January 15) after witnessing Jallikattu in nearby Avaniyapuram.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh says the laws would have benefited small and medium farmers.

Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil J Ghanwat said the panel’s report was in “favour of farmers” and will decide next week on releasing the report in the public domain.

Indian Police Foundation constructed a survey framework to measure citizens’ perceptions from a perspective of public trust in police, says report.

Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao is said to have uttered an abusive word about Mr. Naidu and it led to pandemonium.

In a speech outlining U.S. President Joe Biden administration’s policy toward the continent, Mr. Blinken said growing extremism, increasing authoritarianism and exploding corruption in Africa are imperiling democracy, human rights and the future of a massive portion of the world’s population.

The national lockdown will initially last for 10 days beginning November 22, then the effects will be assessed and if virus cases have not gone down sufficiently, it can be extended to a maximum of 20 days.

Under UC Davis’ policy, which was amended in September, students or staff who face discrimination or harassment for their perceived castes can now file complaints that could result in formal investigations, the San Francisco Chronicle has reported. The Northern California university may be the first public institution to address caste discrimination, which was largely imported from South Asia.

The social media giant added that it is making existing controls easier to access including, Favorites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that in terms of income tax, some people are already paying capital gains tax on the income from cryptocurrency, and in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST) also the law is “very clear” that the rate would be applicable as those in case of other services.

What has been the recent events surrounding the status of cryptocurrencies in India? Why is the Union Government opting for regulation rather than outright banning?

In an industry, where almost 80% of the units are in the MSME segment, fixing the rate at 12% for fabrics and garments will only lead to higher prices for the common man, said Sanjay K. Jain, Chairman of the Textiles Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The 37-year-old versatile cricketer’s decision has effectively ended his association with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.