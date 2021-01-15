Centre will be forced to take back farm laws, says Rahul

‘The country cannot prosper by suppressing them’

The Central government would be forced to take back the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at Madurai airport, Mr. Gandhi said he would continue to support the farmers. The Centre was trying to destroy the farmers in order to benefit two or three of its friends. “Mark my words … these laws … the government will be forced to take back,” he said.

The Centre wants to take the land and produce of the farmers to give them to their friends, he said.

Stating that farmers were the backbone of the country, Mr. Gandhi said, “The country cannot prosper by suppressing them. When the farmer is weak, the country is weak,” he said. The Congress leader charged the Centre of not helping the common man during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is suppressing the farmers to help some businesses.

“Whose Prime Minister, are you? Are you the Prime Minister of the people of India or two-three businessmen?” he asked.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Chinese troops allegedly sitting in Indian territory.

‘Jallikattu is safe’

After watching the jallikattu at Avaniapuram, the bull taming event organised in connection with Pongal celebrations, Mr. Gandhi said he was given an impression that jallikattu was harmful to the bulls. “I am convinced that there is no chance for the bulls to get injured. If at all someone is injured, it is the young men (bull tamers),” he said. Some of the changes brought in for the conduct of the event had made it safer, he added.