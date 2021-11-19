Facebook tests News Feed controls to let users customise what they see

The social media giant added that it is making existing controls easier to access including, Favorites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect.

Facebook is testing new ways for users to customise the content they see in their News Feed.

In a blog post, Facebook said they are testing ways to make it easier to adjust ranking preference and customise News Feed.

As part of the test, users can increase or reduce the amount of content they see from friends, family, Groups, Pages and the topics they’re connected to in their News Feed Preference.

“This is part of our ongoing work to give people more control over News Feed, so they see more of what they want and less of what they don’t,” Facebook said.

The social media giant added that it is making existing controls easier to access including, Favorites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect. The test will roll out to a small percentage of people globally and will expand gradually in the coming weeks.

Facebook is also making changes to News controls for its business customers. The company is expanding the Topic Exclusion controls for the News Feed test to a limited number of advertisers that run ads in English. Advertisers can select from three topics- News and Politics, Social Issues, and Crime & Tragedy, and their ad will not be delivered to people recently engaging with those topics in their News Feed.

It is not the first time Facebook is tweaking the News Feed control. Since 2015, the company has made multiple changes including, showing users more content related to close friends than brands and publishers, discussion worthy-content and favouring posts from trustworthy and quality news sources. However, it is still unclear how Facebook control its News Feed.