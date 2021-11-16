Top news of the day: Govt. to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Nov. 16; Constitutional courts can't interfere with temple rituals, says SC, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Corridor would be reopened on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. The announcement comes ahead of the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak on Friday.

United States President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed on the need to “responsibly” manage a competitive relationship but failed to find a breakthrough on any of the thorny issues that have led to increasingly confrontational ties.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said constitutional courts could not interfere with day-to-day rituals and sevas performed in temples on the basis of “public interest” petitions. Religious scholars and priests were best equipped to go into the question whether rituals in a temple were being conducted in accordance with customs and traditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was working with the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (collective effort and development of all) without any discrimination, dynasticism, casteism or regionalism.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012. A single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre was hearing the bail plea filed by Mukerjea in October 2020 on merits. She was arrested in August 2015 and has been lodged at the Byculla jail from October that year. Sheena’s partially-burnt body was found in the forests of Maharashtra’s Raigad District on April 24, 2012.

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world's population.

Numerous macro indicators suggest that the economic recovery is now taking hold after the beating it has taken during the pandemic, but for growth to be sustainable and reach its potential, private capital investment has to resume, the Reserve Bank Governor said on Tuesday.

Media is a watchdog and has a key role to play in the vibrant democracy of India, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on November 16. In his audio-visual message on the occasion of National Press Day, Mr. Thakur called on the media to curb the menace of fake news.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed the compensation of ₹22 crore into the accounts of 34,586 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Gulab Cyclone in September this year.

Implementing work from home policy in Delhi-NCR and closing down industries are some of the steps suggested by the Delhi government in a meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management held on Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee feels long periods in bubble life does take a toll on the cricketers' physical and mental health and hopes that they don't have to play in protected environments for far too long.

Seven Australian cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from October 16 to November 13 next year. The other two cities which will in all likelihood host the Round 1 matches include Geelong and Hobart with the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground hosting the final.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the government’s commitment to run community kitchens to stave off hunger across the country, saying the first job of a welfare state was to ensure that people did not starve to death.

Expressing its anguish over the future of an NRI who was not able to fly back to his workplace in Saudi Arabia even after getting two jabs of Covaxin, the Kerala High Court on November 16 asked the Union Government to inform the court why Covaxin has not been recognised by Saudi Arabia.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on November 16 dismissed reports of custom officials at Mumbai airport seizing his luxury watches, saying that only one watch worth ₹1.5 crore had been taken for “proper valuation” after he “voluntarily declared” the items brought by him.

Schools are reopening for physical classes after 18 months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a variety of efforts were taken by many schools and governments to reach them through remote education, surveys are now showing that only a minority of students was able to access lessons of any sort during the lockdown, and that widespread learning losses are likely.

The CBI on November 16 started a coordinated search operation at 76 locations in 14 States against 83 people allegedly involved in sexual abuse of children and posting and circulating abuse material on the web space, officials said.