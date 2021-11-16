Modi says U.P. government working without casteism, discrimination, regionalism

PM opens Purvanchal Expressway in poll-bound State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was working with the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (collective effort and development of all) without any discrimination, dynasticism, casteism or regionalism.

The previous governments in the poll-bound State had carried out “bhed-bhav” in development, meted out injustice to people and fulfilled interests of only their own families, he alleged.

Mr. Modi’s praise for the State government came while inaugurating the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, where he also hit out at the previous Samawjadi Party (SP) government for its alleged “vote bank” politics.

Targets SP

Without naming anyone, Mr. Modi targeted previous Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He stated that the SP government did not cooperate with the Centre. Leaders of the previous government would not even stand next to him in public for fear of annoying their “vote bank”. “When I would come here as an MP, they would welcome me at the airport and then disappear. Maybe he would feel ashamed as he had nothing to show for his work,” he remarked.

Without taking names but again hinting at Mr. Yadav, Mr. Modi observed that Opposition leaders were losing their temper and issuing strange statements. “Those who failed during their time are unable to bear Adityanath’s success. Those who cannot even look at success, how can they digest it.”

For previous Chief Ministers, development was limited to the areas where their families lived. The hold of the “parivarvadis” in Lucknow and Delhi in recent years before the BJP came to power had crushed the aspirations of the State, he added.