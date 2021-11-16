Kartarpur corridor will be reopened on Wednesday: Amit Shah

Announcement comes ahead of birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak on November 19

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Corridor would be reopened on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes ahead of the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak on Friday.

The corridor, inaugurated in 2019, links two important shrines — Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, and allows pilgrims to travel visa-free.

A Ministry of Home Affairs’ statement said the decision was taken “keeping in view the improved COVID-19 situation.”

The operations at the corridor had been suspended since March 16, 2020 on account of the pandemic.

“In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

He added, “The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on 19th of November and I am sure that PM @NarendraModi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country.”

Mr. Shah had held review meetings with officials to expedite the resumption of the operation of the corridor at an opportune time.

Adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Pilgrimage would be facilitated as per the existing procedures and adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the Ministry added.

India had signed an agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019 on the modalities for operationalisation of the corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.

Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh observed that a group of 250 pilgrims would go to the Kartarpur gurdwara.

As reported by The Hindu, the Pakistan government had issued around 3,000 visas to pilgrims to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan, including to Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak’s birth place. The Kartarpur gurdwara is where he died.