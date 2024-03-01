Top news of the day: Nine injured in blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe; Defence Ministry seals procurement deals worth ₹39,125 crore, and more

March 01, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Nine injured in blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe

An improvised explosive device (IED) is suspected to be behind the low-intensity blast that occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield in east Bengaluru, which left nine people injured, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. According to preliminary information, one person came to café just after noon with a bag that he left behind. The person made a payment to the cashier, obtained a token, ate his breakfast and left behind a bag that reportedly contained the explosive. Police is going through the CCTV recording in the café and questioning the cashier to gather more information. Of the nine injured, six were shifted to Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Whitefield for treatment and the other three to Brookefield Hospital. According to Dr Pradeep Kumar, Medical Director of Brookefield Hospital, two men and one woman are being treated there and all three are out of danger. While no serious injuries are sustained by the men, the woman has suffered 40% burns and will have to undergo plastic surgery.

Defence Ministry seals procurement deals worth ₹39,125 crore

Of the five deals, one was with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for procurement of aero-engines for MiG-29 aircraft, two with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for procurement of Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) and High-Power Radar (HPR) and two with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for procurement of BrahMos missiles and ship borne BrahMos cruise missile systems.

India to see warmer start to summer this year: IMD

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117% of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

No appeal on caste or religious basis, don’t ridicule devotee-deity relation: ECI to parties

The poll panel also said that temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras or any other place of worship should not be used for poll propaganda or electioneering.

Nagaland Assembly adopts resolution against decision to fence Indo-Myanmar border, scrap FMR

The Assembly also resolved to appeal to the central government to work out regulations for movement of people across the boundary in consultation with the people inhabiting the border areas.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach M.P. on March 2

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to lead a road show once it reaches Gwalior on March 2 evening and also address a public meeting in Hazira, M.P. Congress leader K.K. Mishra told reporters.

With ‘count as you go’ policy PM-JANMAN Yojana falters

Several discrepancies have cropped up in the data provided by the Centre on the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and the ones States found.

Displacing Chinese project, Indian firm set to build hybrid power systems in Sri Lanka’s northern islands

New Delhi had objected to a Chinese energy project in the location, instead offering a grant for the initiative.

With Labour in his sights, left-winger George Galloway wins in U.K. town of Rochdale

Galloway will be an irritant to Labour, a party he once belonged to before being ejected for criticising Tony Blair over the Iraq war.

India’s manufacturing PMI inched up to 56.9 in February

Output rises to five-month high while input costs rise at slowest pace since July 2020, lifting optimism levels.

Google boots out matrimony, streaming apps over platform fee tiff

The company’s yearslong conflict with Indian developers over mandatory in-app payment fees entered a new chapter with many apps booted out after the Supreme Court declined developers interim relief.

IRE vs AFG Test match | Ireland claims maiden Test victory

The two teams will now play three one-day internationals and three T20 games as part of their multi-format series.