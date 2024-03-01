GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India to see warmer start to summer this year: IMD

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117% of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

March 01, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only. File

Photo used for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

India is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue through the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on March 1.

More heatwave days than normal are predicted over northeast peninsular India — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka — and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117% of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in March, he said.

Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Mohapatra said that the prevailing El Nino conditions — the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean — will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

La Nina conditions — generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India — are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season.

Related Topics

weather news / weather / weather science

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.