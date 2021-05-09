Top news of the day: Finance Minister says full custom duty exemption available to all COVID relief material; Himanta Biswa Sarma to be Assam’s 15th Chief Minister, and more

Full exemption from customs duties is available to all COVID relief material, says Nirmala Sitharaman
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive taxes and duties on medical equipments and drugs.
Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as Assam’s 15th CM
Outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal proposed Mr. Sarma’s name as the BJP Legislature Party leader soon after tendering his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on May 9.
Modi speaks to CMs of four States on COVID situation
Modi has been speaking to State Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories to asses the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.
Some U.P. hospitals consuming several times more oxygen than average, says audit
CM Adityanath directs health and medical education departments to coordinate with such hospitals and take action to ‘balance’ the consumption.
Ensure effective usage of oxygen, Stalin tells authorities
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also advised the authorities to increase awareness of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination and take steps to fully utilise the vaccines available across the State.
Vaccination for 18-44 age group in govt hospitals and medical colleges from May 10 in Karnataka
Vaccine only for those with scheduled appointment, no walk-ins allowed.
Trinamool seeks virtual parliamentary panel meetings
This is the Trinamool’s third letter on the issue, the party said, adding that the first one was written in July 2020 and the second in August 2020.
Maldives Police say key suspect in Nasheed attack arrested
Police now have in their custody three of the four suspects in the May 6 blast targeting the former President who is recovering in a hospital after multiple surgeries.
Sadiq Khan wins second term as London Mayor
Labour’s Mr. Khan, 51, defeated his Conservative rival Shaun Bailey after winning a total of 1,206,034 votes against Mr. Bailey’s 977,601.
NASA denounces China over ‘irresponsible standards’ after rocket disintegrates over Indian Ocean
NASA slammed China for failing to meet “responsible standards” regarding its space debris, hours after remnants of the country’s largest and an out of control rocket disintegrated over the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.
Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it ‘a hustle’
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts had for days been eager to see what he would say, after his tweets this year turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator’s dream.
Reliance Retail 2nd fastest growing retailer in world
It has been ranked 53rd in the list of Global Powers of Retailing, improvement from 56th earlier, according to a Deloitte report.
IPL suspension shows game’s vulnerability, World T20 could be postponed or shifted: Ian Chappell
The 2021 edition of the lucrative T20 league remains suspended
after four players tested positive for COVID-19 in the bio-bubble.