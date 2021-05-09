National

PM Modi speaks to CMs of four States on COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 spoke to the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand on the COVID-19 situation in their States, official sources said.

Mr. Modi has been speaking to State Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories for the last few days to asses the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.

Chief Ministers have also briefed him on the measures being taken by them to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 9.

The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

