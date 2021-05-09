Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as Assam’s 15th CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.

Outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal proposed his name as the BJP Legislature Party leader soon after tendering his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday.

State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and the newly-elected Nandita Garlosa seconded Mr. Sonowal.

Mr. Sarma, who became the BJP’s chief poll strategist after switching over from the Congress in 2015, was later named as Mr. Sonowal’s successor.

Also read: Himanta’s strategy behind BJP’s impressive show in Assam

The BJP’s allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) backed him as the Chief Minister.

The BJP won 60 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The AGP and UPPL won nine and six seats respectively.

The swearing-in is expected on Monday.

