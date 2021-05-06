Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion in Male

According to sources in Male, the explosion took place when Mr. Nasheed was about to get into his car near his residence.

Former President of Maldives and Speaker of the country’s Parliament Mohamed Nasheed was injured in an explosion in capital Male late on May 6. He sustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

Deputy Speaker Eva Abdulla said in a tweet: “Following an explosion near his residence, Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital. We will keep the public informed on President Nasheed’s condition as we receive updates.”

According to sources in Male, the explosion took place when Mr. Nasheed was about to get into his car just after 8.30 p.m. local time, near his residence. Preliminary reports indicated that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), apparently fastened to a two-wheeler parked nearby, blew up, injuring the Speaker and one of his bodyguards. Another foreigner was reportedly injured in the explosion, according to local media reports. Further details of the explosion are yet to emerge.

Tweeting on the development, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said: “Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President @MohamedNasheed this evening. Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families.”