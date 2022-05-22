The major news headlines of the day and more.

The total revenue implication to Centre on these two duty cuts is ₹2,20,000 crore a year, Nirmala Sitharaman said. | Photo Credit: The Hindu



Centre bears entire cost of fuel tax cut burden, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Allaying concerns that the duty cuts will lower the devolution of taxes to States, Ms. Sitharaman said that the basic excise duty on petro products, which is sharable with States has not been touched.

Quad Summit will provide opportunity to review progress of grouping’s initiatives: PM Modi

“We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest,” Mr. Modi said.

Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh earn national call-up for T20I vs SA; Pujara returns to Test squad

Umran has so far picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour has caught imagination of all and sundry.

BJP ended ‘culture of corruption’ in northeast, says Amit Shah

He alleged that the region had remained neglected during 50 years of Congress rule and asserted that it came on the fast track of development only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Rahul Gandhi connects Congress workers in UK to Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi met IOC UK team members on Saturday to discuss party-related matters and listen to their views and concerns.

Houses of people accused of setting Assam police station ablaze demolished

The police and officials of the Nagaon district administration reportedly used bulldozers to flatten the houses in the Salnabari area, which they claimed were illegally erected. The locals said the action was vindictive.

Arvind Kejriwal hosts lunch for Telangana CM KCR; discusses political, federal issues

The two Chief Ministers had lunch together and discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country. Later, they left for Chandigarh, officials in the Delhi government said.

Controversy erupts as Ground Penetrating Radar Survey around Jagannath Temple begins

As per guidelines, the GPRS should have been done prior to commencing of construction.

PM-elect Anthony Albanese vows to repair Australia’s image overseas

Fresh from an electoral victory that ended a decade of conservative rule, Mr. Albanese signalled an era of fairer, greener and less pugilistic politics for Australia.

Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Mr Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the “Quad,” another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China’s expanding influence.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on maiden visit to China

Their meeting was held in Guangzhou as Beijing is currently under semi-lockdown to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Infra projects of ₹500 crore and more to route through PM GatiShakti’s NPG

The PM GatiShakti plan was announced last year with an aim to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

Australia’s Titmus smashes Ledecky’s 400m freestyle world record

The 21-year-old upset Ledecky in the Tokyo Olympic pool last year to claim gold and has now shattered the American great’s world best of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

French Open 2022 | Ons Jabeur becomes first major casualty

Tunisian Ons Jabeur became the first major casualty on the opening day of the French Open on Sunday when the in-form sixth seed crashed out with a 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 loss to Poland’s Magda Linette.