The major news headlines of the day and more.

Jet Airways intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The major news headlines of the day and more.

DGCA grants Jet Airways air operator certificate, can resume commercial flight operations

The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

Supreme Court transfers Gyanvapi civil suit to Varanasi district judge

The apex court also directed Varanasi District Judge to decide mosque caretaker’s plea under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC (asking the Hindu women who have filed the suit to show a cause of action or legal injury) to be decided on priority.

1988 road rage case | Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks time in Supreme Court to surrender

Senior advocate A. M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Sidhu, mentioned the matter before a Bench headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar and said the former cricketer needed a few weeks to surrender.

Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail 6 years after arrest in Sheena Bora murder case

Over six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening walked out of Mumbai’s Byculla women’s prison.

Pegasus case | Supreme Court grants more time to submit probe report, 29 mobiles being examined for spyware

The Supreme Court gave its technical committee four weeks to submit a report to Justice R.V. Raveendran, a retired apex court judge overseeing the panel’s inquiry.

BJP considers all Indian languages soul of ‘Bharatiyata’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the BJP sees a reflection of the Indian culture in every Indian language.

Land-for-job scam | CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad, others

It is alleged that land parcels were given in bribes for recruitment during the tenure of Prasad as Union Minister of Railways from 2004 to 2009.

One dead, several missing at caved-in Ramban tunnel in J&K

The rescue operation is facing a tough task as frequent shooting stones is making it harder to remove debris covering the mouth of the tunnel.

Militancy reviving in areas where we eradicated it: Omar Abdullah

Mr. Abdullah warned not to describe the increased number of flights and tourism as a sign of normality.

India slams Pakistan for ‘unwarranted remarks’ after FM Bilawal rakes up Kashmir at UNSC

India’s response came after Bilawal raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370 and the recent order by the Delimitation Commission during his remarks at the Council debate.

Russia says ‘nearing’ full control of Ukraine’s Lugansk

Russia recognised the independence of the separatist republics shortly before launching the military action.

Sri Lanka closes schools, limits work amid fuel shortage

The Public Administration Ministry asked the public officials — except for those who maintain essential services — not to come to work on Friday “in a view of current fuel shortage and issues in transport facilities” across the country.

France, Germany report first monkeypox cases

The rare disease — which is not usually fatal — often manifests itself through fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

Markets rebound after heavy decline in previous trade; Sensex, Nifty rally nearly 3%

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91% to settle at 54,326.39. During the day, it zoomed 1,604.2 points or 3.03% to 54,396.43.

RBI board approves to transfer ₹30,307 crore as surplus to Centre

The 596th meeting of the central board of the RBi was held under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Greatest moment for our entire family, say Nikhat Zareen’s parents after boxer becomes the new world champion

“She was telling repeatedly that she can beat anyone in the world if everything goes according to a plan,” her father recalled.

IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in virtual quarter-final, will Arjun Tendulkar get a game finally?

Delhi needs a win to qualify for the playoffs, Mumbai’s victory will put RCB through.